Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. UP: Youth thrashed by woman for harassing her on Valentine's Day

UP: Youth thrashed by woman for harassing her on Valentine's Day

A 25-year-old man was beaten up by a 23-year-old woman for allegedly molesting her on Valentine's Day in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: February 15, 2020 14:54 IST
UP: Youth thrashed by woman for harassing her on Valentine's Day
Image Source : PTI

UP: Youth thrashed by woman for harassing her on Valentine's Day

(Representative image)

A 25-year-old man was beaten up by a 23-year-old woman for allegedly molesting her on Valentine's Day in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday. Gulbahar was handed over to police at Thana Bhawan town in the district on Friday, they said. Police said a case was registered against the youth, who has been arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Gulbahar harassed the woman on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The woman resisted the youth's attempts and thrashed him, according to police. 

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Jaipur's Indira market

ALSO READ |  Aaj Ki Baat Feb 13: Death row convicts who commit heinous crimes must not be allowed to file mercy petitions

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News