Held up over President Kovind's visit, UP woman dies, 4 cops suspended

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KANPURNAGARPOL The police commissioner and the district magistrate attended Mishra's funeral and conveyed the president's message to the bereaved family.

An ailing woman allegedly died after being stuck in traffic held up during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit while she was being taken to a hospital. Vandana Mishra, the 50-year-old woman who died, was the women's wing president of the Kanpur chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

Four police personnel — a sub-inspector and three head constables — had been suspended following the incident. An additional deputy commissioner of police has been asked to probe the matter and submit the findings to the commissioner, officials said.

Commissioner Asim Arun told PTI that President Kovind was anguished at the untimely death of Vandana Mishra, the women's wing president of the Kanpur chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

After getting information about Mishra's untimely demise, Arun took to Twitter to apologise.

"We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for a minimum time so that such incident is not repeated," he tweeted.

Arun further confirmed that the president has expressed grief over the incident.

The police commissioner and the district magistrate attended Mishra's funeral and conveyed the president's message to the bereaved family.

Sharad Mishra, the husband of the deceased, said they got stuck in traffic at Govindpuri bridge while Vandana was being taken to the hospital.

He claimed that he made repeated requests to the police to allow them to pass but they turned a deaf ear to the appeals.

"We were allowed to go only after the traffic was opened. The doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The doctors claimed that her life could have been saved had she was been brought to the hospital in time," Mishra said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | President Ram Nath Kovind to undertake train journey to visit native place in Kanpur

ALSO READ | IN PICS: President Kovind embarks on train journey to visit birthplace in UP

Latest India News