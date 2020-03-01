Image Source : PTI UP: Leaving behind her newborn with in-laws, woman exits hospital (representative image )

After delivering a girl child, a woman apparently left a hospital without informing the authorities in Kairana town of Shamli district by handing over the newborn to her mother-in-law, police said. Nargis, wife of Arshad, gave birth to a girl child on Saturday and later handed over the newborn to her mother-in-law and left the hospital due to some discord within the family.

She has been living with her parents for the last seven months of her pregnancy. According to police outpost incharge Dharmender Yadav, the newborn girl child was admitted to hospital under the protection of her grandmother. Hospital sources said the woman left her bed without giving any information to the staff.

