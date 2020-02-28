Woman delivers baby outside govt hospital in UP's Bahraich after doctors refuse to admit her

Image Source : ANI Woman delivers baby outside government hospital in UP's Bahraich after doctors refuse to admit her

In another shameful incident of medical apathy, a woman on Thursday night delivered a baby outside a government hospital in UP's Bahraich. The woman gave birth to a child on the street outside the hospital after the hospital authorities, including the doctors, refused to admit her.

Chief Medical Superintendent DK Singh was quoted by ANI, saying that the staff refused to attend her as she was out of hospital premises. Singh said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

This is not the first incident that has been reported from the state. Several such incidents highlighting the lack of medical facilities have surfaced from several districts in India.

In August 2019, a woman was forced to deliver her child in the corridor of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the doctors refused to admit her. The doctors refused to let her in saying there were no beds available in the hospital.

