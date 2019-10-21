Image Source : FACEBOOK AMIT JANI 'After Kamlesh Tiwari, you are next': UP Nav Nirman Sena leader gets death threat

Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena president Amit Jani has received a threat letter, saying he is next after Kamlesh Tiwari, the Hindu Samaj party chief, who was earlier murdered at his home in Lucknow.

The letter says, "After Kamlesh Tiwari, you are the next".

On Sunday, a woman delivered the threat letter in a sealed envelope to the security guard at Amit Jani's home in Noida.

Amit Jani is known as a Hindu leader who has been making controversial statements occasionally.

Immediately after receiving the letter, Amit Jani called police to his home. He also filed an FIR at the Noida Sector 20 police station.

The letter is now in possession of the police who are further investigating the matter. There was no address written on the sealed envelope.

Meanwhile, the police have asked Amit Jani to stay alert. No arrests have been so far.

Kamlesh Tiwari, the Hindu Samaj Party chief, was brutally murdered at his house in Lucknow.

Another Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi claimed on Sunday in Haridwar that she had been receiving threats from 'Jihadis'.

(With IANS inputs)

