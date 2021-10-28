Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
  • WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS in Delhi where he was admitted after testing positive for Malaria
  • Maharashtra Home Minister Walse Patil tests positive for coronavirus 2nd time in one year
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,60,989: Union Health Ministry
UP: Mukhtar Ansari's sharp shooter killed in encounter in Lucknow's Madiaon area

The sharpshooter, Alisher a.k.a Doctor, was accused of the February 15 murder of BSP leader Kalamuddin of Khundanpur village in Azamgarh. He had also killed BJP leader Jitram Munda in Ranchi last month.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Updated on: October 28, 2021 11:50 IST
UP: Mukhtar Ansari's sharp shooter killed in encounter in
Image Source : PTI

UP: Mukhtar Ansari's sharp shooter killed in encounter in Lucknow's Madiaon area

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has gunned down a sharpshooter of Mukhtar Ansari's gang along with his aide in an encounter in Lucknow's Madiaon area.

The encounter took place on Wednesday evening. The sharpshooter, Alisher a.k.a Doctor, was an accused in the February 15 murder of BSP leader Kalamuddin of Khundanpur village in Azamgarh. He had also killed BJP leader Jitram Munda in Ranchi last month.

He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. His aide Bannu a.k.a Kamran of Azamgarh, used to conduct recce of the targets.

ASP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, who led the encounter, said: "Alisher and his aide were planning to kill a prominent trader leader in the old city area of Lucknow. After getting a tip-off, a team laid a trap and cornered them between the Ghaila police outpost and Faizullaganj road.

"When the duo was asked to surrender, they opened fire on the STF team. They suffered gunshot injuries in the retaliatory firing. The duo was taken to Bhaurao Deoras Hospital in Mahanagar where they were pronounced dead."

Alisher had over 24 cases against him of which five were of murders in Azamgarh. Other cases were of loot, robbery and dacoity. He ran extortion rackets in 20 states of India.

Bannu had two criminal cases lodged against him in Azamgarh. The STF sleuths recovered a carbine, two pistols, a country-made pistol, a motorcycle and live cartridges from the two victims.

