UP man shot at by bank security guard after argument over not wearing mask

The injured who is a railway employee was taken to hospital and is out of danger. The guard has been taken into custody.

In a shocking incident, a man was shot at by the bank security guard following an argument over the guard asking the former to wear a mask in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

"The injured who is a railway employee was taken to hospital and is out of danger. The guard has been taken into custody and a probe is underway," Bareilly SSP said.

The security guard deployed at the Bank of Baroda's Junction Road branch shot the customer, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a railway employee, in the leg.

Initial reports say that he got into an argument with the security guard over not wearing a mask.

Rajesh Kumar was admitted to the district hospital in Bareilly while the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, has been taken into police custody. Mishra said that he shot at Rajesh Kumar in a fit of anger.

IGP, Bareilly range, Ramit Sharma, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP City Ravindra Kumar and other officials reached the spot.

The SSP said the accused was a private security guard of the bank who had a licensed gun, from which he opened fire.

He said all the people who were present at the bank were being questioned, and the customer's statement would be recorded after he regains consciousness.

