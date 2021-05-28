UP man arrested for duping people of Rs 10 lakh on pretext of providing Black Fungus injection

Image Source : INDIA TV Dwarka Police on Friday arrested a man named Ayush, who reportedly claimed to provide black fungus injections, and later blocked people after procuring money from them.

Delhi Police has arrested a person for duping people on the pretext of providing Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection which is used for the treatment of black fungus injection. According to police, the man, identified as Ayush Singh, had duped people of Rs 10 lakh.

Ayush is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said, adding that several cases were filed against him at police stations in Najafgarh, Dwarka South, Mayur Vihar, Girigram and Noida. Police said that he had also cheated at least 25 people in other parts of the country on the pretext of providing the anti-fungal drug.

Police said that two high-end Android phones, two ATM cards were recovered from his possession. Also, Rs 17,500 cash was seized from him. Police said that Rs 96,000 was recovered from his bank account.

Ayush Singh was arrested by DSP Dwarka Police, Santosh Kumar Meena's team in Sitapur.

Police said that the accused committed fraud using social media. He had circulated his phone number on social media platforms. He used to ask people to deposit money into his account and then block them. He had initially provided injections to a few known.

However, people contacted him as his number was doing the rounds on social media. The accused agreed to provide a dose for Rs 25,000 and asked for advance payment. When they deposited advance money in his account, he blocked their mobile numbers, police said.

Ayush had completed his B.Com from Purvanchal University, Jaunpur in the year 2016. After that, he went to Mumbai and worked in Matrix company as a supervisor for one and a half years. He came back to his home state in January 2019 and started a real estate business in Lukhnow.

During Covid lockdown, he suffered with a huge loss and to overcome this loss he started cheating in the name of providing Liposomal Amphotericin B Injection. He cheated many peoples all over India and earned about Rs 10 lakh.

