UP govt launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments, shuts down 17 unauthorised madrasas

Noida:

In a major operation led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a large-scale crackdown against illegal encroachments in districts bordering Nepal. Hundreds of unauthorised structures have been demolished in the 10–15 km area along the international boundary.

As part of the anti-encroachment drive, strict action has also been taken against unauthorised religious establishments. In Bahraich district alone, action was taken against 89 illegal encroachments. In Shravasti, authorities freed 119 encroached sites, including 17 illegal madrasas.

Similarly, in Siddharthnagar district, action was taken against 11 illegal constructions, while 19 such structures were targeted in Maharajganj. In Balrampur, authorities identified 7 instances of illegal encroachment on government land. Of these, two encroachments were voluntarily removed, while action against the remaining is ongoing.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the drive aims to secure the sensitive border areas and ensure the lawful use of government land.

Madrasas closed due to non-submission of documents

In UP’s Shravasti, seven madrassas were closed due to non-submission of documents for their recognition, officials said. Three madrassas in Bhinga tehsil and four in Jamunaha tehsil were closed as they did not submit any valid documents for their recognition, the district administration said in a statement.

"Most of these were being operated secretly, some were being run illegally in rented houses or homes and some in semi-constructed buildings," District Minority Welfare Officer Devendra Ram told PTI.