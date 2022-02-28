UP Election 2022: Indian diaspora in UK organises car rally in support of Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian diaspora in UK organises car rally in support of Yogi Adityanath

The Indian diaspora in Britain on Sunday organised a car rally in London to extend support to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the ongoing Assembly elections. The rally was organised to send a loud message to people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for Adityanath in the polls.

The diaspora said that Adityanath has transformed the state in the last five years and he should be given one more term to serve the people of the country's most populous state.

"Under CM Yogi Adityanath, people of UP have seen transformational changes. Women's safety has become a priority along with eradication of corruption and we the Indian diaspora in the UK are very happy and put our faith behind the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath," the diaspora said in a statement.

"We want to show our support and unity and send a clear message to families in UP that we stand in support of Yogi Adityanath and encourage everyone to vote for betterment. Since 2017, Yogi Adityanath has tackled the menace of crime effectively. He has attracted national and foreign capital investment to UP by providing improvements in infrastructure & implementing numerous policies for the progress of UP, which has had a positive impact on the daily lives of the residents of UP," it said.

The diaspora noted that India got independent in 1947 but there was a dynastic autocracy by Nehru's family.

"How can Democracy coexist in the garb of dynasty politics where Kingdoms were handed down from one generation to another. No one questioned it until 2014," the statement said.

"Only in 2014, a new wave of democratic resurgence began in India, which shook the aspirations and foundation of such ruling elites," it added.

The diaspora also said that the West can identify the best brains and talents in Indian and they become CEOs. But why cannot they make it big in their own country?

"That's the truth behind the pseudo democracy of India, which is now making way for true people power," the diaspora said.

The diaspora also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his sustained efforts have led to "our great country re-establishing its mythological, cultural, and spiritual traditions along with the policy of zero tolerance on corruption".

ALSO READ | UP Election: 'Only Saifai family flourishes in Samajwadi Party', says Yogi Adityanath

Latest India News