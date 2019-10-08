UP drug smuggling kingpin arrested by STF

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested the kingpin of an interstate gang of drug smugglers.
Rajesh Kumar Misra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, operated a gang which supplied narcotics substances to eastern Uttar Pradesh from Odisha and Jharkhand.
Acting on a tip-off, the special task force nabbed Misra at Aliganj crossing in Manikpur area of Pratapgarh district.
A probe into Misra's links is underway and efforts are on to elicit more information from him about the gang.