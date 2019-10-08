Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Inter-state gang of drug smugglers busted in UP

A police team led by SHO Yashpal Dhama intercepted a vehicle on Khatima-Panipat highway near Kairana on Monday evening, Circle Officer Pradeep Singh said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 08, 2019 12:16 IST
Inter-state gang of drug smugglers busted in UP

With the arrest of two people, police have busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers and seized 65 kg of narcotics in Shamli district, an official said on Tuesday.

A police team led by SHO Yashpal Dhama intercepted a vehicle on Khatima-Panipat highway near Kairana on Monday evening, Circle Officer Pradeep Singh said.

During checking, police seized 65 kg of 'doda post' (a kind of opium) and arrested two people, he said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, Singh added. 

