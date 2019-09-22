Image Source : FILE Man held with drug haul for second time

A 55-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) from south Mumbai for allegedly possessing MD drugs worth Rs two lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Notably, the accused, identified as Shakil Ahmed Rehmat Ali Qureshi alias Shakil 'Mota', was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Bureau (ANB) in 2017 for possessing 50 kg hashish, more than 280 bottles of a cough syrup and ten grams of Mephedrone.

In the recent case, 'Mota' was picked up from Madanpura locality, the official said. In the past, the sleuths had arrested son of 'Mota' for trafficking drugs.

