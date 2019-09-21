Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Gurgaon: Man arrested for robbing two people

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 3 lakh from two persons here on the pretext of selling them an SUV car through OLX, police said.

The arrests were made on Friday night near Bhondsi area.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurgaon police, said the accused confessed to the crime.

"We have received a complaint from Shish Ram Dhuwade, a resident of Bhid in Maharastra. He said in the complaint that he had set a deal with the seller at the cost of Rs 4.51 lakh and the latter had asked him to come to Gurgaon," Bokan said.

When he along with his friend reached there on May 21 this year, two youths received them from a metro station and took them to the Gurgaon Alwar road, he said.

"After travelling 25-30 km, the accused stopped the vehicle at an isolated place. Soon, three of their accomplices, who were already present, joined them. They took Dhuwade and his friend at gun point and robbed of Rs 3 lakh cash, two mobile phones, chain and two wrist watches and fled from there. The victims were carrying a cheque of Rs 1.51 lakh as well," the officer said.

They were unaware of the place and hence did not know where they were. They somehow managed to reach the main Gurgaon Alwar road and took a lift for the nearest police station Bhondsi.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The victims have given descriptions of the accused which we have used to develop sketch. One of the sketches was matched with Ikbal alias Balla, a resident of Mohamadpur Gujjar, and he is in the wanted list," he said.

The accused is under interrogation to find out identities of others involved, he added.

