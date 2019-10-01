Image Source : PTI Goa is not sex, drug tourism haven: CM on nude party hoax

Congratulating the police on the arrest of a college drop out responsible for running a con, by circulating posters soliciting a "nude party" in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday tried to drive the message that the coastal state is not a haven for sex tourism.

He also slammed political parties for trying to tarnish the reputation of Goa, as a popular tourism hub, by calling it a destination for drug and sex tourism.

"Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea and there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism," Sawant said in a video message to the people of Goa.

In the message Sawant also congratulated the police for the arrest of one Armaan Mehta, a native of Bihar, from Delhi on Monday, who was responsible for circulation of the nude party posters on social media last week.

Mehta was arrested on Monday following a week long multi-state chase.

Sawant also lashed out at Vijai Sardesai, former Deputy Chief Minister and president of the Goa Forward Party, a National Democratic Alliance ally for damning the reputation of Goa on account of the "nude poster" conspiracy.

"Politicians should speak with responsibility and care. If they say Goa is all about sex tourism, then it is condemnable. They should speak responsibly in future so that Goa's image prospers," Sawant said in his message.

Goa, which faces a prospect of a poor season on account of unruliness of the taxi sector, collapse of tourism travel major Thomas Cook and a general dip in the arrival of foreign tourists this year, had last year attracted eight million tourists out of which nearly half a million were foreigners.

