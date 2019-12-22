Image Source : FILE UP deputy CM alleges 'outsiders' role in violence during protests against citizenship law

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged "outsiders' role" in the incidents of violence reported from various districts of the state where protests took place against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He pointed out that six people hailing from West Bengal's Malda district, associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), were arrested by the state police.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said, "There is involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They have connection with SIMI. Six persons from Malda have been arrested." The Students Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit.

"The state government is capable of handling the situation effectively to ensure peace. We have spoken to Muslim clerics," he added.

"As many as 288 cops have sustained injuries, of which 62 are due to firearms. About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore (bullets) have been found. This indicates that the protestors were using illegal weapons," the deputy chief minister said.

Sharma also said that the arrested people have to pay for the damage as per Supreme Court orders. So far, 705 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

He blamed the opposition Samajwadi Party for worsening the situation. "The opposition is inciting people by making false statements," he said.

"An SP MLA in Kanpur was seen standing along with the rioters. Instigating innocent people, so that they commit violence, is not appropriate. There are differences in his (Akhilesh Yadav's) family with Aparna Yadav (younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav) saying that the CAA is

good," Sharma said.

He also termed as "laughable" the SP chief's remarks that people will have to stand in queue for their rights (due to the National Register of Citizens), as they did during demonetisation.