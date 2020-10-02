Image Source : PTI UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tests positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Maurya said he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 3,946 new cases of COVID, bringing the infection count to 4,06,995.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 5,917 in the state, a health bulletin said.

