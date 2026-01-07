UP court summons Rahul Gandhi on January 19 in defamation case related to Amit Shah Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, completed the cross-examination of witness Ram Chandra Dubey. The advocate informed the court that the cross examination was complete. The court has set January 19 for further proceedings.

Sultanpur:

A court in UP's Sultanpur on Wednesday summoned Rahul Gandhi to appear before it in a defamation case related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Sultanpur's MPMLA court has called the Leader of Opposition to depose in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra. The 8-year-old case is related to Rahul to Gandhi's comments on Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi's objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah were heard in Sultanpur's MP/MLA court on Tuesday. After a hearing that lasted about 40 minutes, the court has summoned Rahul Gandhi and he has been asked to appear in court on January 19.

Cross-examination of witness Ram Chandra Dubey completed

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, completed the cross-examination of witness Ram Chandra Dubey. The plaintiff's advocate informed the court that the cross examination was complete. The court has set January 19 for further proceedings.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, the advocate for the plaintiff, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra, stated that the statement of witness Ram Chandra Dubey has been completed.

Vijay Mishra filed defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi in Oct 2018

It should be noted that Vijay Mishra, a resident of Hanuman Ganj in Kotwali Dehat, filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi in October 2018 and alleged that during an election campaign in Karnataka in August 2018, Rahul Gandhi made objectionable remarks against the then BJP president, Amit Shah.

The court proceedings in this case have been ongoing for the past five years. In December 2023, the court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi for failing to appear. Subsequently, on February 20, 2024, Rahul Gandhi surrendered in court, where the special judge granted him bail on two bonds of Rs. 25,000 each. Later, on July 26, 2024, Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement in court, declaring himself innocent and calling it a political conspiracy.

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, the court directed the plaintiff's side to present evidence. Since then, witnesses have been continuously presented. Until now, only one witness had been cross-examined, while the cross-examination of the second witness was completed on Tuesday.

This case against Rahul Gandhi is related to the alleged derogatory remarks made against Amit Shah in Karnataka 7 years ago. During the Karnataka elections in 2018, Rahul had said that the president of the party, who talks about honesty, is accused of murder. After this, BJP leader Vijay Mishra from Sultanpur filed a defamation case against Rahul on August 4, 2018.

