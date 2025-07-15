Rahul Gandhi gets bail by Lucknow court in defamation case over remarks on Indian Army The case relates to alleged defamatory remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi reached Lucknow airport at around 1 pm and was headed to the special MP/MLA court accompanied by party's state unit president Ajay Rai and in-charge Avinash Pande.

Lucknow:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Lucknow court in a defamation case lodged against him over his remarks about the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. As per the information, the Additional CJM Alok Verma-led MP-MLA Court granted him relief on furnishing two bonds of Rs 20,000 each. This defamation case stems from Gandhi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Indian soldiers made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. In compliance with the court's summons, Gandhi appeared before the Special Magistrate Court for MPs and MLAs in Lucknow.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

The controversy dates back to December 16, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Referring to clashes in the Galwan Valley, he remarked, "Chinese troops are thrashing our soldiers, and no one is even asking questions about it.” He further stated, “Chinese soldiers are beating our soldiers.” However, the Indian Army had issued an official statement just days earlier on December 12, clarifying that Chinese troops had attempted to intrude into Indian territory but were given a firm and fitting response. As per the statement, the Chinese forces were forced to retreat, and only minor injuries were reported on both sides.

Who filed the case against Gandhi?

Following Gandhi's remarks, Uday Shankar Srivastava, former director of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), had filed a defamation complaint against him in a Lucknow court. Gandhi had approached the Allahabad High Court seeking relief, but his plea was dismissed. The complainant alleged his sentiments were hurt by Gandhi's statement about the alleged beating of Indian soldiers by the Chinese soldiers. Notably, Rahul Gandhi had been skipping court appearances over the last five hearings.

