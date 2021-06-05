Image Source : PTI UP: Relaxations with corona curfew in Bareilly, Bulandshahr from June 7

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from Monday, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week. The decision was taken after the twin districts recorded a fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases, settling below the 600-mark.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the UP government said the relaxations will come into effect from June 7, and will remain in force for five days (Monday to Friday) from 7 am to 7 pm. However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue.

With this, the number of districts, where the count of active cases has fallen below the 600-mark has reached 67, the statement said.

Seeing the recovery of COVID-19 cases in the state, four-five districts in the state are likely to witness a fall in active cases below the 600-mark by Monday. On May 30, the UP government had relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in 55 of the total 75 districts in the state.

The recovery rate of the state stands at 97.6 per cent, while the positivity rate is 0.4 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, while 4,346 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease.

Till now, 16,56,763 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 19,438. Prior to Bareilly and Bulandshahr, relaxations in the coronavirus curfew were extended to Jhansi (on June 3).

On June 1, the curfew relaxations were extended to Lakhimpur Khiri, Ghazipur and Jaunpur.

On May 31, the relaxations were extended to Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnor and Moradabad.

(With PTI inputs)

