UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Singapore and Japan; set to experience 600 kmph Maglev train journey

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will embark on an official visit to Singapore and Japan from February 22. A key highlight of the Japan leg of the visit will be CM Yogi's exposure to the country's futuristic rail systems.

During the trip, he will undertake a 100-kilometre test ride on Japan's state-of-the-art Maglev train, which operates by floating above the tracks using magnetic levitation technology. The high-speed, frictionless system is capable of reaching speeds of over 600 kmph.

CM to be introduced to Japan's next-generation railway technology

The Chief Minister will be introduced to Japan's next-generation railway technology as part of efforts to explore possibilities for expanding and modernising transportation infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. Work is currently progressing rapidly on Japan's ambitious Maglev corridor between Tokyo and Nagoya, which is expected to become operational by 2027.

Officials said CM Yogi's Japan visit is aimed at studying advanced mobility solutions that could help transform connectivity and urban transport in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in high-density and high-growth regions.

CM Yogi's attire during the rip

Meanwhile, discussions have also picked up around the Chief Minister's attire during the overseas visit.

According to reports, CM Yogi is expected to travel to both Singapore and Japan wearing saffron robes, making it a rare instance of a person holding a constitutional position travelling abroad in traditional saffron attire. However, during official engagements in Japan, he is likely to wear shoes instead of his usual sandals, in keeping with local customs and protocols.

As part of his cultural engagements, CM Yogi is also scheduled to visit the Hanuman Temple in Japan.

Also Read: Bulldozer and BrahMos complement each other, Pak economy can't even match UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Also Read: 'Samajwadi Party insulted a woman Governor...': Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Opposition