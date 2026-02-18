Bulldozer and BrahMos complement each other, Pakistan economy can't even match UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the bulldozer as a symbol of state’s strength, representing both rapid infrastructure development, including expressway networks, and strict action against mafia elements. Speaking at the conclave of a media outlet, CM Yogi said “bulldozer” and “BrahMos” were complementary, not contradictory. He said bulldozers reflect the will of people who want action against criminal elements in the state.

On the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the UP CM called it a symbol of India’s strategic power. Issuing a strong warning to adversaries, he said that if anyone attempts to challenge India’s sovereignty, the country would respond decisively.

CM Yogi also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s economic rise in his tenure. He said India is the fastest growing economy while Pakistan cannot even match Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

BrahMos missile facility in Lucknow

The BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow was inaugurated on May 11 last year. Established under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor initiative, the plant was completed in just three and a half years.

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh emphasised that BrahMos is more than just a supersonic cruise missile; it represents India’s expanding indigenous defence capabilities and technological confidence. He also commended the missile system’s role in Operation Sindoor.

“The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our Armed Forces,” the defence minister said.

“Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow,” he added.