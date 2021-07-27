UP ATS busts human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Upon investigation, it was found that the leader of this international human trafficking gang is Muhammad Noor alias Noorul Islam, who was illegally luring Rohingya and Bangladeshi women into marriage.

Uttar Pradesh ATS has busted a 3-member gang that was involved in human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into the country. The group was involved in human trafficking especially of women and children to settle them in cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi.

In a press release issued by the police department, they informed that UP ATS was getting information for some time that an international gang was illegally bringing citizens of Bangladesh and Myanmar, especially women and children, to India to settle them in cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi.

Upon investigation, it was found that the leader of this international human trafficking gang is Muhammad Noor alias Noorul Islam, who was illegally luring Rohingya and Bangladeshi women into marriage, and men and children to work in factories, the press release said.

By bringing them to India, they were made to settle on the basis of coded forms.

According to the information given by the police, these human traffickers exploit victims including women and children financially, physically, and mentally.

It also came to light that smugglers are earning a huge amount of money from this work.

ATS investigation revealed that Noor Muhammad was going to Delhi by train (Brahmaputra Mail) along with some Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals when the probing team deboarded 5 persons and interrogated them in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

