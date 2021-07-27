Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE NCP, SP ally to fight UP polls together as Pawar-Akhilesh seal the deal

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to fight together in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The move is aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the state since 2017.

Pawar and Akhilesh spoke over phone to discuss the decision to ally, however, there were no talks about seat-sharing.

Pawar is also said to be in talks with other "like-minded" parties in a bid to put up a united front against the saffron party.

While address party workers last week, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP was an "anti-people" party that is running the government with "hatred". He said that the Assembly polls next year will be the "last opportunity" to save democracy.

"To achieve the target of securing 350 seats in UP, we will have to work day and night," Yadav said, adding that the party workers need to be beware of BJP’s "tricks".

