UP Police arrests 4 gang members involved in illegal entry of Rohingyas

Ahead of the assembly elections that are due to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, four members of a gang who were involved in illelgal entry of Rohingyas into the state have been arrested.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Friday that four members of the gang that sent Rohingyas to India have been arrested. Rohingyas were living illegally in the country. Around 15 Rohingyas were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country. The gang who were involved in these illegal activities used to send them through Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

The gang was involved in illegal documents and human trafficking. A person named Hafiz Shafiq was running this gang in Meerut.

"Gang members used to make fake United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Card and take a lot of money and then help people enter India illegally after making their fake Indian IDs. These people were involved in criminal and anti-national activities," said Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order.

"They've also sent some Rohingya women abroad using fake documents. This is the first time, that human trafficking angle came to knowledge as they've sent some women to Malaysia. Investigation is underway," Prashant Kumar added.

The money was being circulated through hawala. Metals like gold have also been recovered from the arrested Rohingya, UP Police informed.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two members of the Rohingya community for illegally living and smuggling into India by forging documents.

ATS sources said that for the past few days there were reports that some Rohingyas had entered via Myanmar into India who were indulging in illegal activities.

It was also reported that some Myanmar nationals were already residing in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the ATS on Thursday arrested Rafiq and Amin belonging to Rohingya community, who were residents of Myanmar. Sources said that a mobile phone, Rs 770 in cash and 6 yellow metal biscuits were recovered from the arrested persons.

