UP ATS arrests Popular Front of India member wanted by Bihar Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Bihar Police personnel sits outside the railway junction during Bihar bandh, in Patna.

Highlights BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI, says Congress

26 have been named in FIR registered in Patna in potential terror module case

Allegedly, there was a plan to create disturbance during PM Modi's rallies in state

A member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly planning to create disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state, has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police. According to a statement issued by the force, the senior superintendent of police of Patna had sought cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh ATS in nabbing Nuruddin Jangi alias "Advocate" Nuruddin, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga, in connection with a case lodged at the Phulwari Sharif police station in ​​Patna district.

The ATS arrested Jangi from near a metro station located within the Alambagh police station limits here on Saturday. According to the Bihar Police, Jangi and his associates had allegedly planned to create disturbance during scheduled rallies of PM Modi in Bihar. The accused confessed during interrogation that he came in contact with the PFI Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since. Jangi had contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls from the Darbhanga constituency. During interrogation, he said he was staying in Lucknow and arranging legal aid for PFI members.

BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI: Congress

The Bihar Congress suspected "deep links" between the BJP-RSS and Islamic extremist organisation PFI, a network of which was recently busted in the state capital. BPCC spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari alleged that the suspicion got strengthened by "the manner in which BJP is gunning for Patna SSP Manavjjit Singh Dhillon, after he busted the PFI module here".

Also Read | Bihar terror module: Was PM Modi's Patna visit on target? Retired Jharkhand cop among 3 arrested

26-year-old man arrested in Patna for running 'anti-India' WhatsApp group

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Patna on Friday for allegedly propagating "anti-India" views through a WhatsApp group that he operated, police said. Marguv Ahmad Danish (26) alias Tahir, a resident of Phulwari Sharif, was also found to have links with Pakistan-based extremist group Tehriq-e-Labbaiq, they said. "Danish was running a WhatsApp group named 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', through which he propagated anti-India views.

There were several foreign nationals, including people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, in that group. His phone has been seized and the numbers are being traced," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI. "Investigations have also revealed that Danish was connected with Tehriq-e-Labbaiq. He was also in regular touch with Faizan, a Pakistani national. Investigators have found that messages disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being shared in the group," he said. Danish was the administrator of the group, and also in touch with several other overseas groups, said Dhillon.

Darbhanga Police conducts raids to arrest two linked to potential terror module

Darbhanga Police in Bihar is conducting raids and searches to trace two accused who are among 26 named in the FIR registered in Patna in the potential terror module case with some links to extremist outfit PFI.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Also Read | Bihar terror module: Another accused held, total 5 arrested so far

Latest India News