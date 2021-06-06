Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE States extend lockdown but ease curbs from Monday - Your cheat sheet

Many states have extended lockdown but also introduced relaxations Monday onward. Several other states including Maharashtra have announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month following a decline in COVID cases.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed India had reported more than 88.82 lakh coronavirus infections in May alone during the raging second wave of COVID-19, accounting for 31.67 percent of the over 2.8 crore cases reported in the country so far and making it the worst month of the pandemic.

DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations, allowing Delhi Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on odd-even basis from June 7 as he asserted that the city's economy needs to be revived in view of improving COVID-19 situation.

The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.

However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders. Any shop pertaining to entertainment and amusement services will also remain closed.

Home delivery through e-commerce platforms has also been allowed. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed on April 19, has been extended by one more week (up to June 14).

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. "Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Thackeray had said while rolling out the start of the ‘five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Thackeray emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them. In Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan. However, the national capital, which began the unlock exercise from May 31 will see further easing of restrictions from Monday, with the government allowing resumption of metro services at 50 percent capacity and reopening of markets and malls on an odd-even basis.

Officials said teams of police and district administration have been deployed across the city to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Possible super spreader areas like prominent markets, malls and liquor stores that attract large crowds have been marked for strict compliance with precautions like the use of face masks and social distancing.

UTTAR PRADESH

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to four more districts on Sunday. With this, curbs have been eased in 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open for five days a week.

While the count of active cases have fallen below the 600-mark in these districts, a watch is being kept on the remaining four districts of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur, and a decision on these districts may be taken on Tuesday, an official statement said

The Haryana government said it was extending the lockdown, clamped in the state on May 3, till June 14 as a preventive and precautionary measure though the COVID positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined.

While further relaxations regarding the opening of shops and shopping malls have been given, religious places are also allowed to open now with 21 people at a time. Corporate offices can have 50 percent attendance after adopting social distancing norms and gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

Delhi will continue with lockdown with the second phase of easing of restrictions from June 7.

Haryana has extended lockdown till June 14 with some easing of restrictions.

Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

Uttar Pradesh has eased restrictions in 71 districts. Night curfew and weekend lockdown to remain in the state.

Bihar has extended lockdown till June 8.

Jharkhand has extended lockdown till June 10.

Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

West Bengal government extended ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15.

Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8 but has eased some restrictions.

Madhya Pradesh has extended corona curfew with eased restrictions till June 15. The state has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts.

Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state for a week from June 4, with further relaxation in timings.

Chhattisgarh government has on May 31 extended lockdown till further orders.

Kerala has extended lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till June 14.

Puducherry has imposed lockdown till June 7.

Lakshadweep administration has extended lockdown till June 10.

Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown till June 14.

Telangana has extended lockdown till June 9.

Andhra Pradesh has extended curfew till June 10.

Goa government has extended curfew till June 14.

Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15, though they will be eased from June 7.

Assam has extended the restrictions till June 15 though on June 4 it increased the curfew relaxation by one hour.

Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till June 7.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas and urban areas in the state till June 10.

Sikkim has extended lockdown till June 14.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has eased restrictions but night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain.

Uttarakhand has extended COVID curfew till June 8.

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curfew till June 14 with some relaxation.

