Image Source : PTI Independence Day celebration to be allowed with social distancing norms

The government on Wednesday declared guidelines for Unlock 3. The celebrations of Independence Day 2020 are allowed to be conducted with social distancing norms and health protocol. Wearing masks is mandatory for the attendees.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues #Unlock3 guidelines. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eTTJwWei0K — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

