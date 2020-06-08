Monday, June 08, 2020
     
  Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7 million, including more than 405,000 fatalities. More than 3,459,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2020 8:37 IST
Breaking news

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7 million, including more than 405,000 fatalities. More than 3,459,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 8

  • Jun 08, 2020 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons for asthma patients | Watch

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas for asthma patients | 

  • Jun 08, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • India experienced a record single-day spike of cases
    • Greece extends lockdown inside migrant camps
    • World Bank president says pandemic is a 'devastating blow' to the economy
    • China says there was no 'delay' or 'cover-up' of the coronavirus outbreak
    • Brazil removes COVID-19 death figures
    • British epidemiologist says UK should have locked down sooner
    • Pope Francis says the worst of the pandemic in Italy is over
    • Scotland records zero COVID-19 deaths

     

  • Jun 08, 2020 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    New Zealand declares it is free from the virus

    The New Zealand government announced that there are no known novel coronavirus cases in the country for the first time since COVID-19 was first confirmed in the nation on February 28.

  • Jun 08, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Phase 1 of Unlock begins today

    In Phase I, religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls among others will be permitted to open from today (June 8,2020).

  • Jun 08, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,459,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 7 million, including more than 405,000 fatalities. More than 3,459,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,12,469
    • Brazil-36,499
    • Italy- 33,899
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,155
    • United Kingdom- 40,542
    • Belgium - 9,595

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 257,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 7,207

