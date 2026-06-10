Union Cabinet passes resolution lauding Narendra Modi on being longest-serving elected PM

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record set by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

To mark the milestone, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi during a meeting, praising his leadership and governance over the past 12 years. Ministers also gave a standing ovation to the prime minister.

The resolution highlighted the government's achievements across a wide range of sectors, including welfare schemes, national security, infrastructure development, foreign policy and agriculture. It also underscored initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation, food security for the poor, economic development and strengthening India's global standing.

The Cabinet will be followed by a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) huddle during which the alliance, too, are expected to felicitate PM Modi for the record-breaking tenure and leadership.

The prime ministers' vision for governance, citing progress in infrastructure, welfare delivery, economic reforms and national security, is expected to be the centre point of the discussion.

Modi becomes the longest-serving elected PM

Modi's record comes after more than 12 years at the helm of the Union government, a period during which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded its political footprint across the country and consolidated its position as India's dominant political force.

While Jawaharlal Nehru served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964, part of his tenure came before India's first general election in 1951-52. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, meanwhile, served for nearly 16 years in office, but across two separate terms.

Marking the milestone, the Prime Minister shared a message on social media highlighting the values of public service, humility and good governance.

In his post, Modi said that lasting public trust is earned through selfless service, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of citizens. He stressed that leaders who work tirelessly for society and remain focused on development and public welfare ultimately gain the confidence and respect of the people.

"Public service is the highest test of good governance. Only those who work with humility, dedication and a strong sense of duty earn the trust of the people. A leader who remains committed to the welfare of citizens and is devoted to serving them attains the highest honour," he said.

Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and subsequently secured re-election in 2019 and 2024, becoming Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

Also read: With 12 years in PMO, NDA to honour Narendra Modi for surpassing Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM