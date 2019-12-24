Union Cabinet likely to consider proposal to allocate funds for NPR updation

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Cabinet may consider proposal to allocate funds for NPR updation

A proposal to allocate funds for updating the National Population Register (NPR) is likely to be considered by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. According to sources, the exercise is to commence from April next year and is a part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census of India 2011.

The updation of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door to door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.

Now it has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the Houselisting phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/UTs except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued in August this year.

"In pursuance of sub-rule(4) of rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, the central government hereby decides to prepare and update the Population Register....

"...and the field work for house to house enumeration throughout the country except Assam for collection of information relating to all persons who are usually residing within the jurisdiction of Local Registrar shall be undertaken between the 1st day of April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020," said the notification.

The NPR will be prepared at the local (village/sub-Town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.

The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

