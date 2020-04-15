Unexpected dust storm hits Guwahati | WATCH

Guwahati on Wednesday saw a sudden change of weather, with a dust storm hitting the north-eastern city in Assam. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city could witness a spell of shower and lightning in the coming days.

In the last few days, dust storms have been reported from the northern and north-western parts of the country, including the National Capital of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. In fact, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has warned that the quality of air in Delhi could worsen in the coming days due to prevalence of dust storms, common around this season.

