PETA India opposes draft changes to animal experiment rules, warns of increased cruelty

New Delhi:

The Central government is proposing changes to the rules governing experiments on animals and has released a draft of the proposed amendments. The provisions outlined in the draft have raised concerns among animal rights activists. While cosmetic testing on animals is currently banned in India, the proposed changes could potentially open the door to such testing.

At present, laboratory experiments on animals are subject to strict regulations and require permission from the relevant government authority. Under the proposed rules, however, prior government approval would be required only in cases where an experiment is expected to cause an animal unbearable pain or put its life at risk.

Notably, the decision on whether an experiment is likely to cause such pain or endanger an animal's life would be made by the expert committee of the company conducting the tests.

The draft also proposes provisions concerning experiments on wildlife, stray dogs, cats and other animals. Critics fear that the changes could make it easier for laboratories to capture wild animals and strays for experimentation.

The government has not yet implemented the proposed rules. It has released the draft for public consultation and invited suggestions and objections until November 5. However, the proposal has already drawn opposition from animal rights groups, with PETA India urging the government to withdraw it.

PETA India has warned that implementing the proposed changes could increase cruelty towards animals and put wildlife at risk. The organisation has also expressed concern that large corporations could exploit loopholes in the rules, arguing that the proposed changes should not be allowed to proceed in their current form.

What does PETA India say?

PETA India said that while the world is increasingly moving towards technologies that reduce or eliminate the use of animals in experiments, the proposed changes could lead to a sharp rise in laboratory testing on animals and increase their suffering.

The organisation has argued that the existing regulations were already relatively lenient and that the proposed changes could further weaken protections for animals. It has warned that the provisions could pave the way for more wildlife to be captured for experiments.

According to PETA India, stray animals could face an even greater risk. The organisation fears that the proposed rules could allow experiments involving unbearable pain and stress, and that animals might also be used for training purposes.

PETA India has appealed to members of the public to submit their suggestions and objections to the government, highlighting the potential risks the proposed rules could pose to animals.

PETA India's campaign gets support from activists and social organisations

PETA India's campaign has received support from several social organisations and animal lovers.

Animal activist Maneka Gandhi questioned the rationale behind relaxing the rules at a time when several countries are restricting or moving away from animal testing. She warned that if these rules are changed, large multinational corporations could turn India into a hub for animal testing. She described the proposal as misguided and expressed her firm hope that the government will take the concerns of animal lovers into account and withdraw the proposal.

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla also questioned the need for laboratory testing on animals, pointing to advances in artificial intelligence and India's progress in the field. She argued that such developments called for alternatives to experiments involving animals.

Concerns over animal welfare

Animal rights advocates fear that the proposed changes could increase animal suffering by making animals more readily available for experiments. They have also raised concerns about the role of ethics committees in approving tests and whether adequate independent oversight would remain in place.

Animals experience pain and fear but cannot communicate their distress or give informed consent. Rabbits, mice, monkeys and dogs are often kept in confined laboratory spaces and subjected to repeated injections and other procedures as part of experiments. Animal welfare advocates argue that these practices raise serious ethical concerns.

They are calling for a fresh approach that reduces the use of animals in testing, minimises painful procedures and prioritises alternatives that do not involve animals wherever possible.

Fears that foreign companies could turn to Indian laboratories

Another concern raised by critics is that companies based in countries where animal testing is more difficult or expensive could turn to Indian laboratories to conduct experiments.

Animal rights groups fear that the proposed changes could make India a more attractive destination for such testing, potentially increasing the number of animals subjected to laboratory procedures.

The draft remains open to public feedback, with November 5 set as the deadline for submitting suggestions and objections. Those who oppose the proposed changes can use the QR code displayed on the screen to submit their concerns to the government.

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