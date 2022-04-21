In pics: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gandhinagar: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, poses with Sadhus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat during his two-day visit to India. The British PM was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, High Commissioner of UK to India, HE Alex Ellis.

Then, Brahmaviharidas Swami gave Johnson an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham – a 23-acre spiritual and cultural complex that is a humble tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781–1830), the avatars, devas, and great sages of India. It portrays the traditions and ancient architecture of India and promotes the timeless Hindu spiritual messages of faith, devotion, and harmony. The UK PM was overwhelmed and commented, “This is the mother of all mandirs. It is the source of your wonderful mandirs across the world.”

Inside the main monument, he paid respects to the murti of Bhagwan Swaminarayan by offering flowers and admiring the art and architecture. He learned how His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the fifth spiritual leader of BAPS, inspired thousands of volunteers and artisans to create Akshardham to share the messages of love, peace, tolerance, non-violence, co-existence, and global harmony. Johnson conveyed his best wishes for the ongoing worldwide Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations and the grand 30-day festival to be held in Ahmedabad from 15 December 2022 to 13 January 2023.

From here, while appreciating the messages of peace, world harmony, social uplift, and personal integrity of the exhibition halls, the UK PM went to the Abhishek hall where he performed the Abhishek on the murti of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, the teenage-yogi form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and offered prayers for world peace, progress, and harmony.

Image Source : INDIA TV Johnson shared, “Every time I visit a BAPS temple I am uplifted and feel a sense of deep spirituality. All of you, by your selfless work, values, and goodness, are contributing in an amazing way towards world development.”

