Uddhav Thackeray dons saffron kurta at swearing-in ceremony

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray donned a saffron kurta at his swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Uddhav is the first Thackeray sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is pertinent to mention that the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a fall out of the saffron alliance, hence the tie-up with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Thackeray, who will be leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, is the third of his party to be Chief Minister after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

Since Thackeray is not an elected member of either house, the party strategists are currently studying which Assembly constituency he can contest from in a by-poll which will be necessitated within six months or by May-end.

