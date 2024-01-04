Uddhav proposes Nitish Kumar as I.N.D.I.A bloc convener to Mamata, Kejriwal and Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during INDI alliance meeting in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray has placed a proposal to make Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the convenor of the I.N.D.I alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections this year.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister is holding talks with regional parties of the alliance regarding making Nitish Kumar the convenor of the I.N.D.I bloc.

He already held talks with Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar, who according to reports, have given their consent in the name of Nitish Kumar.

Uddhav also discussed the matter with Congress' KC Venugopal regarding the post of convenor and will soon hold talks with other members of the alliance.

Nitish Kumar made JD(U) President

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president at the party's national executive meeting, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader KC Tyagi said.

The party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

