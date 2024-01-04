'Lord Ram was non-vegetarian, says NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad, BJP files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad

Shirdi: Jitendra Awhad, a leader from the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, sparked controversy by stating that "Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian." He made this remark while addressing an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi on Wednesday.

The controversial statement comes just days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The opening of Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22.

Here's what Jitendra Awhad said

"Ram is ours. Ram belongs to the Bahujans. Ram who hunts and eats is ours, we belong to the Bahujans. When you people go to make us all vegetarian, we follow the ideals of Ram and today we eat mutton. This is the ideal of Ram. Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian," Awhad said.

Awhad asked, "Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)? Tell me when I am telling the truth."

BJP hits back, files complaint

After the controversial statement, BJP leader Ram Kadam hit back at the NCP leader for disrespecting the emotions of crores of devotees of Lord Ram and filed a complaint to register FIR against Awhad for his statement about Lord Ram being a 'non-vegetarian'.

He also slammed former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for remaining silent on such issues. Kadam further said that the truth is that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't care about Hindus or Marathis and he is not biased towards anyone and is only interested in playing dirty politics for votes.

"If the late Balasaheb were alive today......then today's Saamana newspaper would strongly rebuke those who call Lord Ram a meat-eater. There would be a sharp attack, and they would face severe criticism. But... in reality, what is happening today... Whether someone says something about Lord Ram or makes fun of Hindus, it doesn't matter to Uddhav Thackeray. He remains as cool as the ice in the snow. However, when election time comes, they will gather false strength and talk about Hindutva. The truth is that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't care about Hindus or Marathis; he is not biased towards anyone. He is only interested in playing dirty politics for votes. Matoshree Bangla 2 has been established... that's it. Now, preparing for when the third one will be built and how the family will be set in politics...This is the limit of their politics," he said in an X post.

Declare dry day on January 22

BJP MLA Kadam wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urging him to ban meat and liquor on January 22.

He further appealed to Shinde to request the Central government to implement a ban on liquor and meat in the entire country

"The idol of Shri Ramji in Ayodhya will be consecrated on 22 January 2024. Keeping that holy day in mind, there should be a liquor ban and meat ban on that day in Maharashtra. And also request the Central Government to implement a liquor ban and mass ban for that day in the entire country. This is a request to you on behalf of millions of Ram devotees," he said.

"Their mindset is to hurt the sentiments of the Ram bhakts. They can't make fun of the Hindu religion to gather votes. The fact that Ram mandir has been built has not gown down well with the 'ghamandi' alliance," he told news agency ANI.

Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Awhad's statement

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that it is not written anywhere in our scriptures that Lord Ram had non-vegetarian food during his exile.

"What NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is speaking is completely false. It isn't written anywhere in our scriptures that Lord Ram had non-vegetarian food during his exile. It's written that he used to have fruits. Such a liar has no right to insult our Lord Ram. Our God was always vegetarian. He is speaking demeaning words to insult our Lord Ram," he said.

Ajit group workers create a ruckus outside Jitendra Awhad's house

Supporters of the Ajit Pawar faction turned aggressive and created a disturbance outside his residence near Viviana Mall in Thane. During the commotion, they held a picture of Lord Shri Ram and chanted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram". Additionally, slogans against Jitendra Awhad were raised. In response to this incident, a significant police presence has been deployed outside Awhad's residence to prevent any untoward incidents.

This statement has caused a stir in Maharashtra politics recently.