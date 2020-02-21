Image Source : ANI No one should be scared of CAA: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday assured that no one should be scared of CAA as it is about giving Citizenship and not taking it. Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray met PM Modi to discuss issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, which have been facing huge criticism of many. However, there are also many people who stand in the support of CAA, NRC and NPR.

While briefing the media on the meeting Maharashtra CM said, "I have already cleared my stance on these issues. No one should be scared of CAA."

"This law (CAA) is not to take away citizenship from anyone. However, this law is about giving citizenship to the minorities of the neighboring countries," he added.

This was Uddhav Thackeray's first meeting with the prime minister after taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra. Before forming the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, earlier was a part of BJP-led NDA.

Rubbishing the report of a rift among the constituents of the 'Maha Aghadi', Thackeray said, "There is no friction among the allies. We are going to run the government for five years."

The Congress and the NCP are reportedly miffed over the chief minister's stand on NPR and CAA.

After meeting PM Modi, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

