'Allow vaccination for all above 25 years': Uddhav writes to PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow vaccination for all above the age of 25 years. Uddhav also thanked Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons above 45 years of age to be made eligible for COVID vaccination, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

