Silence not weakness: Uddhav says Maharashtra being defamed; focusses on COVID situation, Maratha reservation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing people through a video conference, Uddhav said vested interest were trying to defame Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray, who spoke in Marathi, urged people to follow social distancing guidelines and wear mask amid coronavirus pandemic. "Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," he said.

We are launching a campaign 'My family-My responsibility', to fight #COVID19 pandemic, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray via video conference.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav also said that "I would not like to talk about politics at the moment. But this does not mean that I do not have the answer. Efforts are being made to discredit Maharashtra. So, I will talk about the infamy of Maharashtra."

"Over the last few days, we have done a lot of work (on coronavirus)... we will fight the political crisis too," Thackeray said.

Uddhav urged people to show restrain and work for people who were facing the double whammy of coronavirus and lockdown restrictions.

Addressing the people, Uddhav said that people have followed the lockdown guidelines. However, Coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. The government is trying to bring normal life back on track. He said that people have given full support to the state government.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country, with a total COVID-19 count of 10,37,765 positive cases, including 2,79,768 active cases and 7,28,512 recoveries. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.81%.

