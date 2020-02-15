Image Source : FILE Uddhav overrules Congress as Maharashtra set to roll out NPR from May 1

Maharashtra government has decided to roll out National Population Register from May 1. This announcement means that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has overruled the objection by the Congress.

Even though several Congress leaders including Varsha Gaikwad have opposed the move, the Shiv Sena has favoured the decision according to sources.

The NCP, which is also part of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is weighing its options and hasn’t taken an official stand on the issue, said sources.

However, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP has told representatives of the Muslim community that his party was taking legal advice on preventing the NPR exercise from being rolled out in the state.

The state government wants the census and NPR exercise to be completed by June-end when the next academic year is set to begin. The CM has, however, come out against NRC on the grounds that it would not be possible for the poor to produce relevant documents.

