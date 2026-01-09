Jana Nayagan: Madras High Court clears Thalapathy Vijay's film, directs CBFC to issue UA certificate Jana Nayagan: The Madras High Court has cleared the plea filed by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film against the delay in certification. The court directed the Central Board of Film Certification to issue a “UA” certificate forthwith.

New Delhi:

The final verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor certificate row is out. Thalapathy Vijay's film, which was scheduled for release on January 9, was put on hold after the film wasn't given a clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Madras High Court has now pronounced its orders on a plea filed by the makers of Jana Nayagan, who had approached the court over the delay in the issuance of a CBFC certificate for the film.

Jana Nayagan: The final verdict

The Madras High Court has allowed the petition filed by the makers of Jana Nayagan and directed the Central Board of Film Certification to issue a 'UA' certificate forthwith. The court set aside the letter issued by the CBFC chairperson that had sent the film to a review committee, holding that the order was without jurisdiction.

Jana Nayagan: The time court timeline

In its order, the court said that after examining the materials on record, it was crystal clear that the complainant’s grievance appeared to be an afterthought. The court cautioned that entertaining such complaints would give rise to a dangerous trend.

The court further observed that the chairperson’s letter uploaded on January 6 was without jurisdiction. It noted that once the modifications recommended by the committee were carried out, the certificate would automatically follow.

The order stated that the exercise of power by the chairperson was without jurisdiction, as the authority to send the film for review had been abdicated after the chairperson, on behalf of the committee, had already informed that a UA certificate would be granted subject to incisions.

Since the order was found to be without jurisdiction, the court said it could use its inherent powers to modify the relief. Accordingly, the letter sending the film to the review committee was set aside, and the CBFC was directed to issue the certificate forthwith. The petition was allowed, with the court ordering that a “UA” certificate be issued immediately.

Jana Nayagan makers are expected to share a new release date for the film anytime now.

