Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/@NITINAGARWALINC Video shows Rajasthan Police nab men behind tailor's murder in Udaipur | WATCH

Udaipur murder case: Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur was brutally murdered by two men who were soon nabbed by the Rajasthan Police. The men had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. Now, a video has surfaced showcasing the exact moment when the two accused were caught by the police.

Congress leader Nitin Agarwal shared the video and boasted about the party saying it doesn't tolerate anti-social elements. "Rajasthan Police has caught both the killers of Udaipur massacre. Rajasthan Police has taken care on the spot. There is still more to be done. This is Congress ruled Rajasthan, here anti-social elements will not be tolerated at all," he wrote.

The two men have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Riyaz and Gose Mohammad had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in the Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday. The two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested by the police.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Latest India News