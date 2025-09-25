Uber ride turns ugly as driver abuses female passengers, brandishes rod over route dispute | Watch Tashu Gupta, who was travelling with four female friends, said they had booked the cab around 9am from the Botanical Garden metro station. Shortly after the ride began, the women suggested an alternate route to avoid a known traffic bottleneck.

Noida:

An Uber ride took a terrifying turn for a group of women when the driver allegedly became abusive and threatening after they allegedly requested him take an underpass to avoid traffic in Noida. The incident allegedly took place during a ride booked from Botanical Garden to Sector 128.

As the situation escalated, the driver stopped the vehicle, opened the trunk and pulled out a pipe, threatening to attack one of the women. When she asked her companion to record the incident, the driver could be seen rushing toward her with the pipe in hand.

The 33-second video is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

Victim shares ordeal

Tashu Gupta, who was travelling with four female friends, said they had booked the cab around 9am from the Botanical Garden metro station. Shortly after the ride began, the women suggested an alternate route to avoid a known traffic bottleneck.

According to Gupta, they asked the driver to use the Botanical Garden underpass rather than taking a U-turn, as shown on Google Maps. She claimed that they were familiar with the area and used the underpass regularly to bypass heavy traffic.

Driver insisted on following route shown by map

However, the driver refused to follow their suggestion and insisted on sticking to the route shown on the navigation app in a harsh tone.

The complainant said she asked him to speak politely, which further escalated the conflict.

Distraught over the driver’s behaviour, they asked him to stop the car but the driver allegedly demanded money before letting them move out.

Accused driver nabbed

The woman alleged she was pushed out of the car by the driver. The group could also be heard threatening the driver with police action in the viral video.

Media reports suggest the police took cognisance of the matter and the accused driver was arrested.

