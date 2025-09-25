Nepal: Interim PM Karki vows free and fair polls by March 5, appeals for peace and participation Highlighting recent legal reforms, the interim Prime Minister shared that the existing election law has been amended through an ordinance to grant voting rights to citizens who have reached the age of 18. The voter list has also been extended as part of these changes.

Kathmandu:

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday said the government has initiated preparations for the upcoming general election. Addressing the nation, Karki said the administration was committed to holding the polls in a “free and fair” manner by March 5.

Karki stated that preliminary work has begun in coordination with the Election Commission, focusing on essential aspects such as manpower, budget, election materials, security and legal frameworks.

Election law amended

Highlighting recent legal reforms, the interim Prime Minister shared that the existing election law has been amended through an ordinance to grant voting rights to citizens who have reached the age of 18. The voter list has also been extended as part of these changes.

In her national address, Karki called upon “all Nepali sisters and brothers” to participate enthusiastically in the elections for the House of Representatives. She urged citizens to choose “qualified people's representatives who can represent the aspirations of the youth for change.”

Karki makes appeal to parties, civil society

She further appealed to political parties, civil society, media and other stakeholders to actively contribute to ensuring the elections are conducted in a free and fair environment. She also urged all residents across Nepal to uphold peace and patience in their respective regions.

Karki was appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal following the unceremonious ouster of KP Sharma Oli amid violent protests.

Nepal Gen Z protests

The unrest in the Himalayan nation was fuelled by Gen Z after the government's decision to ban social media platforms across the country. The unrest later turned into an anti-corruption movement.

Despite the reversal of the social media ban and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, protests continue to rage across Nepal. Demonstrators remained on the streets, with widespread reports of vandalism and arson. Houses and offices of several leaders and government officials were set on fire.

The situation was pathetic to an extent that the Army took over the charge of maintaining law and order.

After multiple rounds of discussions involving Gen Z leaders, President Ram Chandra Poudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Sushila Karki was appointed as the interim PM of Nepal.