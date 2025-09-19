Where was former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli during violent protests? Truth revealed after days of speculation The Gen Z protesters had burnt KP Sharma Oli's house at Balkot in Bhaktapur to ashes during the second day of the protest on September 9. Oli was at the official residence of the Nepal PM when the Gen Z protesters partially burnt the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kathmandu:

Violent protests rocked Nepal with widespread arson vandalism and clashes that left leaders and ministers' residences in flames. As the chaos unfolded speculation grew over the whereabouts of now ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Some reports even suggested that Oli had fled the country. But the truth is now out and it reveals the extraordinary measures taken to ensure his safety.

According to details, Oli was moved under Nepal Army protection to a military barrack where he spent nine tense days. He shifted to the barrack as soon as the Gen Z protests spiralled into violence and he stepped down from the post of Prime Minister on September 9. The barracks are believed to be located in the Shivpuri forest area north of Kathmandu. Gen Z refers to the generation born between 1997 and 2012 which has been at the forefront of the protests.

Now staying in a private house

Army officials confirmed that the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) left the military protection after nine days and moved to a private house. While his exact location has not been made public local media reports suggest he has shifted to a house in Gundu in Bhaktapur district around 15 kilometers east of Kathmandu. His former residence in Baluwatar was burned to ashes by protesters on September 9 -- the second day of the uprising.

Army rescued Oli from protesters

On the same day, protesters also set fire to the Prime Minister's Office in Baluwatar. At that time, Oli was inside the official residence. The Nepal Army swung into action sending a helicopter to evacuate him and ensure his safety. As per the information, the decision to shelter him in the barracks was taken immediately afterwards as violence spread across the country.

Interim govt takes harge

In the aftermath of the violence Nepal has formed an interim government. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister. She has ordered a judicial probe into the widespread violence arson killings and looting that shook Kathmandu and several other districts on September 9. At least 72 people were killed during the unrest marking one of the deadliest episodes in Nepal's recent history.

