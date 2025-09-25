Rajasthan: Pakistani spy arrested in Jaisalmer for sharing Army's intel with ISI during Op Sindoor The accused, Hanif Khan, is a resident of Bahla village near the India-Pakistan border. He frequently traveled to border areas like Mohangarh and Ghardasana, which made it easy for him to gather information.

Jaisalmer:

The Rajasthan CID Intelligence on Thursday arrested a Pakistani spy for allegedly sharing confidential information about the Indian Army with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, ANI reported. The arrest was made under the State Secrets Act, 1923.

The CID team had been monitoring Khan for quite some time now after finding his activities suspicious. Further investigations revealed that he was in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence through social media platforms.

Spy shared details about military establishments

The accused, Hanif Khan, is a resident of Bahla village near the India-Pakistan border. He frequently traveled to border areas like Mohangarh and Ghardasana, which made it easy for him to gather information. During interrogation, it was revealed that he had knowledge of key military establishments and army movements.

Accused's phone details confirms links with Pakistan

Hanif had allegedly shared information about army movements with a Pakistani handler during Operation Sindoor. Various agencies questioned him and technical analysis of his mobile phone confirmed that he had been sharing strategic information in exchange for money.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that he possessed information about important military installations and troop movements. Even during Operation Sindoor, he was in contact with a Pakistani handler and was sharing information about troop movements. Interrogation by various intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur, and mobile phone technical investigations also established that he was providing military strategic information to the ISI in exchange for money,” ANI quoted Rajasthan Police as saying.

Vishnukant, IGP of CID (Security), confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being thoroughly investigated.