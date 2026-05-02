Two wanted fugitives Kamlesh Parekh and Aalok Kumar brought back to India from UAE in fraud case

New Delhi:

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has brought back two wanted fugitives from the United Arab Emirates to India. Both accused were returned on May 1, 2026, after coordinated efforts between Indian and UAE authorities.

Kamlesh Parekh: Accused in massive bank fraud

Kamlesh Parekh was wanted in a major financial fraud case involving losses worth hundreds of crores to a group of banks led by the State Bank of India.

According to investigators, he, along with other company officials, allegedly diverted bank funds through a network of overseas businesses, including operations based in the UAE. The case involves manipulation of financial transactions and misuse of banking systems.

He was tracked down in the UAE through an Interpol Red Notice and later detained by local authorities. After legal procedures were completed, he was handed over to Indian officials and brought to Delhi, where he was taken into custody.

Aalok Kumar: Passport fraud racket busted

Aalok Kumar, also known as Yashpal Singh, was extradited for his alleged role in a passport fraud network.

He was wanted by Haryana Police on charges including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Officials say he was part of a well-organized racket that helped individuals obtain Indian passports using fake documents and false identities.

Investigations revealed that several people with criminal backgrounds may have benefited from this operation. Kumar was located and arrested in the UAE following an Interpol alert and later extradited to India. He landed in Mumbai and was taken into custody by Haryana Police.

Both extraditions were made possible through close coordination between Indian agencies and UAE authorities, along with support from INTERPOL.

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