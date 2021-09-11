Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two Uzbeki nationals hide 951-gram gold in mouth, nabbed at Delhi's IGI airport

Two Uzbekistan nationals coming from Dubai were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold by hiding it in the oral cavity, the Delhi customs department said on Friday.

During the search, 951 grams of gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from them.

"Officers of Customs AIU, IGI Airport apprehended 2 Uzbeki nationals on 28/8 night coming from Dubai in the Green Channel. On search, 951 gms gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from their oral cavity," tweeted Delhi customs on Friday.

Further probe in this matter is underway.'=

The customs authority also held one Indian passenger coming from Muscat and recovered gold concealed in the pockets.

"On 28th night, officers of AIU, IGIA stopped 1 Indian pax coming from Muscat on basis of profiling. Upon detailed search, 1801 gms gold in form of brown paste was recovered from concealed pockets in his jeans. His receiver was also nabbed from outside airport,' the customs said in a tweet.

(With ANI inputs)

