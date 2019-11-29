Birthday party turns fatal, two students killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Two students of Narayana Medical Coaching Centre in Hyderabad were killed late Thursday night after the car they were travelling in hit a pole. Seven other students were severely injured in the accident. All students hailed from Hyderabad's Mahbubnagar locality and had gone to attend their friend's birthday party in Rajendra Nagar. Narayana Coaching centre has said the student did not inform anyone before going for the late-night birthday.

The incident took place at around 2:15 am under PVNR Expressway's flyover. The impact of the hit was severe as the Tata car they were travelling in turned turtles.

The incident occurred under Rajendranagr police station limits when the student driving the car lost control of the wheel. The vehicle turned turtle after hitting the pole. The deceased have been identified as Tarun and Uday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating.

